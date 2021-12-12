Happy birthday, Avesh Khan: Top wickets in IPL 2021 by the pacer

Avesh Khan, Delhi Capitals’ fast bowler, had a memorable IPL 2021. He picked up 24 wickets in 16 games at an average of 18.75.

As Khan turns 25 today, FPJ looks back at some of his memorable wickets in the season.

MS Dhoni: Khan kept his calm and bowled a length ball to Dhoni when he arrived to the middle. The CSK captain could only hit it back towards him. On the next ball, however, Khan cranked it up and fired it quicker but on a length just outside off. Dhoni tried to smash it but only ended up playing it on to his stumps for a two-ball duck. Khan revealed later that he had planned bowling to Dhoni much before the season began. In the return fixture in Dubai, Khan yet again got rid of Dhoni, with a 141kph delivery that didn’t bounce much. Dhoni’s attempted pull found an under edge and Rishabh Pant did the rest.

Virat Kohli: The RCB kept was next in Khan’s hunting list. In Capitals’ first match against RCB, Khan dismissed Kohli for a mere 12 in the fourth over. After conceding a four on the second ball, Khan varied his lengths and pace to keep Kohli guessing. On the last ball of the over, Kohli tried to cut one to the off side and only ended up chopping it on to the stumps. Khan screamed in joy.

Jonny Bairstow: The England and Sunrisers Hyderabad opener was in a marauding mood. On the second ball of the over, Bairstow had smashed a Khan delivery over long on for half a dozen. But Khan then bowled it on a length, which Bairstow pulled straight to mid on.

Faf du Plessis: Khan gave a taste of what batters should expect in his very first spell of IPL 2021. Bowling to an attacking batter in du Plessis, Khan slipped in a full ball at 140 clicks, beating the former Proteas captain for pace and trapping him LBW.

Shubman Gill: In Capitals’ first meeting against Kolkata Knight Riders, Khan displayed all his skills against Gill – yorker, bouncer, slower ones. Off a slower bouncer, he managed to dismiss Gill, who holed out to long on.

