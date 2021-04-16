Hanuma Vihari has a forgettable debut for Warwickshire in county cricket

India's Test specialist Hanuma Vihari, who went unslod at the IPL auctions, had a forgettable English county debut for Warwickshire, failing to trouble the scorers against Nottinghamshire here.

Vihari, who is set to play a minimum three games for the Birmingham-based county, struggled a lot while facing England international Stuart Broad during his agonising 40-minute stay in the middle.

Vihari came in to bat in the second over of the Warwickshire first innings after Notts were bowled out for 273 in 88 overs.