'Hamein toh pata hi nahi tha': Captain Virat Kohli trolls Ishant Sharma with a cheeky comment

Indian captain Virat Kohli who is known to make headlines for scoring centuries while playing, also grabs the limelight when he is off the field.
Fast bowler Ishant Sharma posted a cool picture on Instagram with a caption, "you only live once." Kohli was quick to latch on to the opportunity of trolling the tall pacer with a cheeky comment.
"Hamein toh pata hi nahi tha (we did not know this)," wrote the captain leaving his fans in splits.
Earlier on Friday, Virat Kohli became the fastest skipper in the history of cricket to record 11,000 international runs. He achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka at Pune on Friday.
Kohli broke former Australia cricketer Ricky Ponting's record in his 169th international match as the captain.
He is the sixth captain to achieve the feat after Ponting, Graeme Smith (South Africa), Stephen Fleming (New Zealand), MS Dhoni and Allan Border (Australia).
