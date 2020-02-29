'Hamari ladkiyon mein bohot dam hai': Twitter celebrates India Eves' win against Sri Lanka

Opting to to bat, Sri Lanka were restricted to a modest 113 for nine in their final Group A match with left-arm spinner Radha (4/23) running through the rivals' batting line-up, including claiming the prized scalp of skipper Chamari Atapattu.

Shafali, then, top-scored as India chased down the target in just 14.4 overs.

The win meant India entered the semifinals with an all-win record. This was India's fourth successive victory in the tournament as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side consolidated their position on top of the group with eight points.

The 16-year-old Shafali, who was dropped twice in the second and fourth over, hit seven fours and a six in her knock but was unable to reach her maiden fifty for the second time in the tournament, getting run-out in the 11th over.

She had scored 46 against New Zealand in her previous outing.