'Hamare legends ke khilaf bakwas na kare': Former Pak pacer Naved-ul-Hasan slams Virender Sehwag

Former Pakistan pacer Rana Naved-ul-Hasan bashed Virender Sehwag for his comments on Pakistani cricketers.
Earlier, a video surfaced the internet in which Sehwag claimed that Pakistani cricketers often praise the Indian cricketers to be in the spotlight of Indian market.
Sehwag's statement offended Naved-ul-Hasan who then warned him to be careful about making such comments about Pakistani legends.
In a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Naved-ul-Hasan said, “2 years ago also you had given this statement and we did not react, but now we are forced to give it back to you. I have to give it back to you on social media. Khabardar agar humare legend players ke khilaf aapne ek lafz bhi galat bola. We respect the senior players. Humare legends ke khilaf aisi bakwas mat kare. Kisi channel pe baithne ke liye Pakistan ke khilaf har doosre ya teesre mahine bayan na diya kare.”
Talking about Master Champions League (MCL) held in Dubai in which Sehwag led his side, Navel-ul-Hasan added, “We were playing MCL & our team won the tournament. I gave you credit as you were the captain but you took unfair advantage of that comment. I praised you due to your captaincy, not because I wanted a chance to sit on Indian TV channels.”
Earlier, Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar took a dig at Virender Sehwag and said that he has more money than the swashbuckling Indian star's hair on his head.
Akhtar said in the video posted on his YouTube channel, "I have more maal (money) than you have baal (hair) on your head. If you are not able to fathom that I have such high followers, then understand it. It has taken me 15 years to become Shoaib Akhtar. Yes, I have a huge fan following in India, but I criticised them when they did not play well in the first ODI against Australia."
