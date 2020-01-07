Gum, runs and a 'light sabre leave'

Sydney: Australia's Marnus Labuschagne has joined the stars of world cricket in just five months, soaring to fourth in the batting rankings from a nondescript 110th after seizing a freak opportunity with both hands.

Labuschagne emerged from nowhere to become Test cricket's leading scorer last year with 1,104 runs, including 896 since November -- bettering the great Neil Harvey (834) for most runs scored by an Australian in a five-Test summer.

The South African-born 25-year-old now shares rarefied air with cricket's elite, lagging only Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson in the international rankings.

"I haven't really had a chance to stop and reflect on the summer that I have had," Labuschagne said after his double century against New Zealand last week in Sydney.

"Looking at it, it has been a very special summer but the real privilege is playing in this team." None of this may have happened if Labuschagne had not grabbed his chance as a concussion substitute during Australia's Ashes campaign in England last August.

It was during the second Test at Lord's when master Australian batsman Smith was felled by a vicious bouncer off England paceman Jofra Archer in the second innings.

Smith's departure opened the way for Labuschagne to become the first concussion substitute in a Test match after a change in the International Cricket Council's regulations.

The gum-chewing number three scored 143 in Perth before reaching his highest Test score of 215 in the third Test in Sydney.

Such has been Labuschagne's growing profile that Australia batting great Ricky Ponting has tagged him as a potential future Test captain.

Labuschagne has been an avid watcher of team-mate Steve Smith's quirky batting technique and has adopted his extravagant 'light sabre leave', mimicking Smith's flourish after leaving the ball outside off-stump.