'Guess they are testing his heart': Harbhajan as heartbroken as Tharoor over Samson being dropped

"Very disappointed to see @IamSanjuSamson dropped without a chance. He carried the drinks for three T20Is & has been promptly discarded. Are they testing his batting or his heart?" wrote Tharoor on his Twitter handle.

Sanju Samson was included in the Bangladesh series after his note-worthy peformance for Kerala where he slammed his maiden double-century scoring 212 against Goa in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Despite his good form and his exploits with the bat Samson was seen on the bench throughout the series. The only moment when he came on the field was to serve water to the players.

Sanju Samson has showed no sign of breaking down during all these events and has kept himself focusing on the game. On November 22 Samson tweeted with a smiley emoji where he tries to convey that nothing is over yet.