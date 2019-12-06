'Grow up, Razzaq': Aakash Chopra tells the former Pakistan cricketer

Former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq recently labeled Indian sensation Jasprit Bumrah a baby, before going on to say Virat Kohli wasn't a world-class batsman. Needless to say, his comments weren't taken well.

During this interview with Cricket Pakistan, Razzaq also claimed that he would have dominated Bumrah if he was the batsman facing him. According to him, batting quality has declined in recent years, and he would be a better player than most batsmen playing now.

Aakash Chopra is the latest person to ridicule the Pakistani all-rounder.

Chopra, a former India opener, took to Twitter to ask Razzaq to grow up.

He said, "Another fine example of the fact that growing old is mandatory, growing up is optional. Well played," while quoting an article about Razzaq's comments.

Abdul Razzaq, sadly, is not on Twitter.