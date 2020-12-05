'Grossly underrated' Jadeja deserves more respect, says Mohammad Kaif

On Friday, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the two remaining games of the three-match T20I series against Australia. In the first T20I in Canberra, Jadeja was replaced by Yuzvendra Chahal as a concussion substitute in the second innings.

Before being replaced, Jadeja helped India set a decent target which saw the side win the first T20I against the hosts.

That said, former India batsman Mohammad Kaif feels that Jadeja's all-round skills has been "grossly underrated" and the team will miss him in the remaining two games.

"For two successive games, Ravindra Jadeja showed why he is of so much value to India in white-ball cricket as he provides much needed balance.

"Even after 11 years, he continues to be grossly underrated and deserves a lot more respect than he gets. Feel India will miss him dearly," Kaif tweeted.