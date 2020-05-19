Greenlight for IPL? Kiren Rijiju says sporting events can be organised at stadiums with necessary precautions

Recently the Indian government extended the pan-India lockdown that was put in place to combat the effects of the novel coronavirus outbreak for the fourth time.

Lockdown 4.0 however comes with several relaxations, including allowing sports complexes and stadia to open without spectators.

This naturally led to speculation as to whether the Indian Premier League would take place after all, and a clarification by Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday has only fueled speculation.

"If any sports federation wants to organise a sports event, they can do it in the stadium,"Rijiju said while in conversation with news agency ANI.

He however reiterated the need to follow all SOPs properly before an event could be organised. "All the conduct has to be carried out with certain discipline," the Minister added.