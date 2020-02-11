Greatest Indian ODI team? Kohli's Men in Blue first Indian team to be whitewashed in 31 years

Mt. Maunganui: An underwhelming India suffered their first ODI whitewash in more than three decades as New Zealand completed a 3-0 sweep with a five-wicket victory in the third match here on Tuesday.

It is the first whitewash for India in 31 years in a series in which all matches have been played. They were beaten 5-0 by the West Indies back in 1989 in an away assignments.

Henry Nicholls scored 80 (103 balls) and Martin Guptill made 66 off 46 balls as the Black Caps scored 300 for five in 47.1 overs. Colin de Grandhomme smacked 58 not out off 28 balls at the end to help seal the win with 17 balls to spare.

Earlier, India had scored 296 for seven after being put into bat, thanks to K L Rahul's (112) fourth ODI hundred.

Chasing a sub-par 297, New Zealand got off to a flying start as Guptill and Nicholls put on 50 off just 40 balls. Overall, they added 106 for the first wicket.