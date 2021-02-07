'Greatest debut innings of all time': Twitter hails Kyle Mayers as West Indies record highest 4th innings chase in Asia

West Indies on Sunday pulled off the highest fourth innings run-chase in Asia, and in so doing, defeated Bangladesh, who are perhaps one of the strongest home teams in the world.
Chasing a mammoth total of 395, debutant Kyle Mayers smashed an unbelievable 210 (not out), becoming only the sixth player to score a Test double century on debut. The 28-year-old hit 20 fours and seven sixes in his 310-ball innings.
In the post-match presentation, Mayers said he always believed in his ability. "I'm always positive and believed in my ability, and believed that we could get there. We never give up, and keep fighting. The skipper and the coach tell us to keep fighting. Shannon put in a great effort on that wicket and that inspired all of us to do well," he said.
"It's a great feeling to be playing Test cricket, and then going on to score 100, 200 and then to win the match, it's a really special feeling. I'd love to thank the coach, captain, teammates, coaches and family back home as well. I'm really grateful to everyone. A guy making his debut and scoring a double will definitely inspire youngsters," he added.
Meanwhile, Twitter hailed the batsman for the incredible knock.
Resuming the day on 110-3, Mayers and Bonners survived some tricky moments in the first hour of the game, with offspinner Mehidy Hasan (3-92) and left arm spinner Taijul Islam keeping it tight.
Mayers brought up his century off 177 balls, after getting an outside edge that flew past gully for his 13th boundary.
While Mayers decided to counterattack, Bonner chose to defend with his 79 coming off 242 balls, with 10 boundaries.
On Saturday, Bangladesh declared its second innings on 223-8 after skipper Mominul Haque struck his 10th test century.
Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan then continued his good recent form for Bangladesh taking three wickets to reduce the tourists to 110-3 at stumps on day four, still needing 285 runs to win or needing to bat at the final day to salvage a draw.
Bangladesh scored 430 in its first innings before gaining a 171-run lead after dismissing West Indies for 259 runs.
(With PTI inputs)