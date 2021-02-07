'Greatest debut innings of all time': Twitter hails Kyle Mayers as West Indies record highest 4th innings chase in Asia

West Indies on Sunday pulled off the highest fourth innings run-chase in Asia, and in so doing, defeated Bangladesh, who are perhaps one of the strongest home teams in the world.

Chasing a mammoth total of 395, debutant Kyle Mayers smashed an unbelievable 210 (not out), becoming only the sixth player to score a Test double century on debut. The 28-year-old hit 20 fours and seven sixes in his 310-ball innings.

In the post-match presentation, Mayers said he always believed in his ability. "I'm always positive and believed in my ability, and believed that we could get there. We never give up, and keep fighting. The skipper and the coach tell us to keep fighting. Shannon put in a great effort on that wicket and that inspired all of us to do well," he said.

"It's a great feeling to be playing Test cricket, and then going on to score 100, 200 and then to win the match, it's a really special feeling. I'd love to thank the coach, captain, teammates, coaches and family back home as well. I'm really grateful to everyone. A guy making his debut and scoring a double will definitely inspire youngsters," he added.

Meanwhile, Twitter hailed the batsman for the incredible knock. Commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote, "Has to be one of the greatest debut innings of all time. A double century in an away test on the last day leading one of the biggest run-chases ever. #KyleMayers. Wow!

Check out a few tweets: