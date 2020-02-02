Great to see how team responded without Rohit, Virat: KL Rahul after win

After securing a win in the fifth T20I over New Zealand, India's KL Rahul said it was great to see how they responded without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

India opted to rest Kohli in the fifth T20I and Sharma led the team. However, while batting, Sharma was retired hurt and did not come out on the field afterward.

"Loving the challenges that are being thrown at me. It was great to see how we responded without our leaders, Rohit and Virat," Rahul, who led the team in the absence of Sharma, said in the post-match press conference here on Sunday.