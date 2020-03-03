'Good to be back': Hardik Pandya marks his return after suffering lower back injury

Mumbai Indians fans welcomed their star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya who hinted that he has regained match fitness after suffering an acute lower back injury five months ago.

The 26-year-old all-rounder, an integral member of the defending champions who underwent a surgery in London, made a blistering return to cricket as he smashed 38 runs off 25 deliveries in the DY Patil T20 Cup.

On Monday, Pandya shared pictures of himself on the field on social media and wrote: "So good to be back out there on the field where I belong. Your support keeps me going."