'Good opportunity for Rohit to speak in favour of CAA': Twitter trolls Kohli after he refuses to take a stance

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday said that he will not comment on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) without having proper knowledge about the law which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

However, Twitter decided not to spare the Indian captain. Twitterati trolled him for refusing to take a stance on the Citizenship Amendment Act. "Good opportunity for Rohit to speak in favour of CAA, gather the entire support of RW and remove Kohli from captaincy through a coup," wrote one user. "Can someone educate him about #CAA_NRC please? Take a stand @imVkohli one way or the other," wrote another user.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions: