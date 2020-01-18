Good news MS Dhoni fans! CSK owner confirms MSD will play in IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings owner N. Srinivasan confirmed on Saturday that the former Indian cricket team skipper MS Dhoni will be leading the squad IPL 2021. "Dhoni will play this year, next year he will go to the Auction and we will retain him," said N Srinivasan in an event. Dhoni has led the IPL franchise CSK since its beginning.
BCCI, on Thursday, announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the period from October 2019 to September 2020. The major exclusion from the list is former captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The event led to many speculations about Dhoni's retirement.
However, according to sources, Dhoni was informed that he won't be given BCCI's central contract before the decision was announced on Thursday, January 16. A player needs to play a minimum of three T20 matches in a particular season to be eligible for BCCI central contract.
Nevertheless, there are chances that Dhoni could get a central contract again. Speaking to PTI, a BCCI official said, “There will be an Asia Cup T20 (likely to be shifted from Pakistan) and if Dhoni plays a certain number of matches, he will be automatically included. It's not like he has been dumped for good. It's just that he doesn't qualify because he has not played.”
Dhoni last played a match in India's semi-final loss to New Zealand at the 2019 ICC World Cup. He has been on a sabbatical since then and his future with the national team isn't clear.
