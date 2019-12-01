Gokuldham defeated Oxford Public to emerge as champions

Mumbai: Gokuldham (Goregaon) defeated Oxford Public (Kandivali) by five wickets in the final of the under-16 cricket final in the Poinsur Gymkhana’s Uttar Mumbai Kreeda Mahotsav played at Poinsur Gymkhana ground today. It was their maidan success in suburban schools cricket.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Oxford Public did well to hit up 196 for three in the allotted 40 movers with their opener Aradhya Mayekar hitting up a fine knock of 87. Another useful contributor came from Aryan Singh, who scored 59. Hunting for a possible victory target of 197, Gokuldham batsmen started on a positive note, though in the process they did lose a couple of wickets, they achieved their target with five wickets to spare. Gokuldham’s Kush Jain with 239 runs in four matches was adjudged best batsman, while Oxford’s Puresh Desai bagged the best bowler prize. Oxford’s Aradhya Mayekar who made 87 in the final and had captured two wickets earned the man-of-the-series prize.

Brief scores:

Oxford Public (Kandivli) 196-3 off 40 0vers (Ardhya Mayekar 87, Aryan Singh 59; Parab Mitra 2-46) lost to Gokuldham (Goregaon) 197/5 off 36.5 overs ( Parab Mitra n.o. 50) by five wkts.