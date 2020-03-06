‘God of Cricket’ Sachin Tendulkar has special message for Harmanpreet Kaur & co ahead of World Cup finals

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday advised the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's team, which has made its maiden T20 World Cup final, to remain positive and "just be in the moment".

India will face Australia in the summit showdown on Sunday.

India entered the final after their last-four clash against England was washed out in Sydney. They had topped the group.

"Just be in that moment and go out and play. Coincidentally, I was there next to the trophy, and our few team members were there from our women's team. I said it would be nice to see you with this trophy in India," Tendulkar said.

The former cricketer was speaking at the launch of 'Dreams of a Billion – India and the Olympic Games", written by Boria Majumdar and Nalin Mehta, in the presence of Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra and multiple grand slam winner Mahesh Bhupathi.