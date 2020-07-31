'God help you if you think cricket is more important than lives': Dr Shashank Joshi on The Bombay Debate

Should the Indian Premier League be held? Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the 13th edition of the tournament was first delayed and then relocated. It is now slated to start on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.
But while the UAE may have a much lower number of cases, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to prevail in parts of the nation. Against this backdrop, should the IPL be held at all?
To further understand the situation, the Free Press Journal on Friday held a full-fledged debate on the same motion. While the virtual debate continues (it can be watched on YouTube here) the first speaker, Dr Shashank Joshi argued vehemently against the holding of the IPL.
Joshi, a member of Maharashtra's COVID-19 task force, ended his argument on a powerful note, stating, "If you think cricket is a bigger priority than saving lives, God help you".
In his short two minute delivery Dr Joshi had argued that COVID-19 had put stress on the public infrastructure and facilities.
"We are in times of coronavirus and the entire world has stopped due to this. This virus is unpredictable," he warned.
There is likelihood of overcrowding. There will be a congregation of people," he reminded.
"It will lead to high-risk behavior. If you start opening up so fast, it's going to be a high-risk situation. England is past the peak. For the next six months, it's worth taking a break," he added.
Watch the debate here:
