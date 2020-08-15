'God bless our great nation': Virat Kohli extends heartfelt wishes on India's 74th Independence Day

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unfurled the Tricolour at the Red Fort and addressed the nation amid COVID-19 induced new norms after paying tribute at the Raj Ghat on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.

Modi said the mindset of free India should be 'vocal for local'. “The mindset of free India should be 'vocal for local'. We should appreciate our local products, if we don't do this then our products will not get the opportunity to do better and will not get encouraged,” PM Modi said from Red Fort.

On the workfront, Kohli is set to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming 13th edition of the Indian Premier League which is designated to take place in the United Arab Emirates.

The cricket festival of India, which was originally scheduled to commence from the month of March, was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. After months of speculations, the Board of Control for Cricket in India decided to hold the IPL in UAE with proper precautions in place.