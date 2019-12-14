'Go on have your moment on Twitter': Jofra Archer engages in a spat with Tino Best

Archer replied to Best saying that 'the captain and I' are not worried.

"The captain and I aren't worried but thank you for concern I really appreciate it," Archer tweeted to which Best responded by saying that "no one can take constructive criticism".

"The problem with this generation is NO one can take constructive criticism I have the same issue with my son, every young person thinks when u speak to them it's disrespectful wow, well u live and u learn according to the OLD folks," Best said.

However, Archer questioned Best's intention and wrote: "If that was really your intention you would have messaged me personally, Barbados isn't big you could of gotten into contact with me but go on have your moment on Twitter."