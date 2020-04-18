Glenn McGrath says he will never mankad a batsman under any condition; fan trolls R Ashwin

Indian off-spinner Ravi Ashwin has time and again drawn criticism for idea of mankading.

Playing for Kings XI Punjab in IPL last year, he mankaded Rajasthan Royal's Jos Buttler at a crucial stage.

He had ran Buttler out at the non-striker end even before the ball was delivered.

Mankading has fairly divided the cricket world, if it's ethical, or against the spirit of gentleman's game.

But Ravi Ashwin, despite criticism has maintained that his actions were well within the game.

Ashwin has always remained vocal on his critics. On such instance was on Saturday when a fan tagged him in a post of Australia pacer Glenn McGrath asserting he will not mankad the batsman even when the opposition needs two runs to win the World Cup final.

Ashwin responded: "Dear sir, Glenn McGrath is one of the greatest bowlers to have played the game and I greatly respect his answer for the question but to tell me that it’s the only right answer is wrong on your part."