Giles Shield Final: Gritty Vaity saves the day for Swami Vivekanand

"Great things never come from comfort zones," and Swami Vivekanand International High School's Aayush Vaity stands as one of the best examples to justify the above quote.

The all-rounder, who scored 95 against Al Barkaat Malik Mohd English School, narrowly missed out on a well-deserved century on Day 2 of the three-day Giles Shield inter-school final, at the CCI ground, here on Wednesday.

For the 13-year-old, who hails from a remote town of Saphale in Palghar, life was never easy. His father rides an auto-rickshaw in Mumbai suburbs to make the daily ends meet. But all thanks to his determination, and his exquisite set of skills, he earned himself an admission in Swami Vivekanand, Borivli School for free on the basis of his talent.

"I used to play at Palghar Dhanu Taluka Sports Association, where I learned the basics of cricket. Over there, I met Ajit Rodrigues Sir, who took me to (Dinesh) Lad Sir for selection. He was impressed by my technique and after knowing that my father is an auto rickshaw driver, he got me a free admission because our financial conditions are not that good," said Vaity, who started playing the game three years ago.

Vaity, through his gritty knock, returned the favour to his alma mater after they were found wanting against Al Barkaat spinners and slipped to 93/7 from their overnight score of 39/2.

Vaity took the run-scoring responsibility on his shoulders when skipper Pranay Kapadia and Krish Kanawade, who showed good form throughout the tournament, were both dismissed for naught.

Coming to bat at No.7, he steadied the ship alongside Soham Gondkar, adding 93 runs for the eighth-wicket partnership, where the latter's contribution was only 23 runs allowing his partner to play the wrecker-in-chief.

The Saphale local lad knew he had to stay on the crease and keep delivering runs as he asked Soham to keep calm and play his natural game. "I told Soham to keep patience and go with your natural game, they (opposition) might try to sledge you, but just focus on your batting," Aayush said.

Vaity is confident about getting his second fifty of the tournament and credits to his father for providing him the moral support in his cricket journey. His late assault helped Swami Vivekanand secure a 29-run lead in the first innings.