Gautam Gambhir's father's car stolen from outside his residence; Crime Branch to apprehend the thief

On Thursday, cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir's father's car was stolen from outside their house in Central Delhi's Rajendra Nagar area, reported The Indian Express.

According to the police, Deepak Gambhir's Toyota Fortuner was parked in front of his residence on Wednesday afternoon.

“We received information that a Fortuner car was stolen from MP Gautam Gambhir’s house. We reached his house and met his father Deepak Gambhir. He informed us that he owned a Toyota Fortuner which was white in colour. On Wednesday, at around 3.30 pm, he said the car was parked in front of the house but on Thursday morning, they found it stolen,” DCP (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said.

A CCTV footage has been acquired by the police but the accused are yet to be identified.

After Gambhir's father filed an official complaint, a case was registered at Rajendra Nagar police station. The Central district special staff and Crime Branch have come together to apprehend the thief.

“A forensics team was also called in to lift the fingerprints and footprints from the spot,” an officer said.