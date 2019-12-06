Gautam Gambhir likely to buy stakes in Delhi Capitals: Report

The former India opener and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir is likely to acquire a stake in the Delhi-based IPL franchise, Delhi Capitals.

According to Hindustan Times, Gambhir is looking to buy a 10% stake in the franchise from GMR and would need to pay Rs 100 crore for co-ownership. He is waiting for a clearance from the IPL governing council to go ahead with the deal. Delhi Capitals is presently a joint venture, owned by the GMR Group and JSW Sports. After JSW acquired a 50% stake last year, the team was rebranded from the 'Delhi Daredevils' to the 'Delhi Capitals'.