Gautam Gambhir likely to buy stakes in Delhi Capitals: Report

The former India opener and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir is likely to acquire a stake in the Delhi-based IPL franchise, Delhi Capitals.
According to Hindustan Times, Gambhir is looking to buy a 10% stake in the franchise from GMR and would need to pay Rs 100 crore for co-ownership. He is waiting for a clearance from the IPL governing council to go ahead with the deal. Delhi Capitals is presently a joint venture, owned by the GMR Group and JSW Sports. After JSW acquired a 50% stake last year, the team was rebranded from the 'Delhi Daredevils' to the 'Delhi Capitals'.
Gambhir returned to Delhi 2018 with a view to winning the IPL title for Delhi. However, things did not go according to plan as he dropped himself halfway through the tournament due to poor form and Shreyas Iyer was named as the skipper of the franchise and Gambhir later announced his retirement from all formats before the commencement of the next edition of IPL.
Gautam Gambhir finally saw a stand named after him at the Feroz Shah Kotla here on Tuesday but the felicitation became more of a sideshow with the former India opener lamenting the current mess in DDCA and even questioning president Rajat Sharma.
