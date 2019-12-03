Ganguly wants the Indian team to play a Day-Night Test match in every series

With support from skipper Virat Kohli, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly wants the Indian cricket team to play a pink ball Test in every series.

India took to pink ball Tests after initial resistance on Ganguly's insistence as Kohli and boys took on Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens last month.

It was a gala affair as Eden witnessed sellout crowd although the match was as lopsided as it can get with the home team winning by a massive margin.

"I am pretty upbeat about it," Ganguly told The Week.

"I feel this is the way forward. Not every test, but at least one test in a series."

Ganguly said he will share his experiences of hosting a pink ball Test at Eden with other associations.

"I will share my experiences with the board and we will try and implement it in other places. After this, everyone is ready. Nobody wants to play test cricket in front of 5,000 people," the former India captain said.