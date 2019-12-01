Ganguly pulls one to SC to extend his, Jay Shah’s tenure

Mumbai: BCCI has seeked the Supreme Court's approval to water down administrative reforms on tenure cap for its office-bearers.

As per the current constitution, an office-bearer who has served two three-year terms, either at the BCCI or at the state association, goes into a compulsory three-year cooling-off period. The current dispensation wants the cooling off period to kick in only after the individual has finished two terms (six years), at the board and state association separately.

So if the apex court approves the move, it will pave way for Ganguly and secretary Shah an extension as time left in their current tenure is less than a year.

However, as Ganguly said in a press conference after AGM: “At the end of the day, the court will decide.”

The BCCI president, meanwhile, has put a halt to chief selector MSK Prasad’s eventful tenure, stating “you cannot go beyond your tenure”.

Prasad's departure means BCCI has gone by the old constitution that has a provision of a maximum of four-year term for the selection committee. The amended constitution had a maximum five-year term.

While Prasad and Gagan Khoda were appointed in 2015, Jatin Paranjpe, Sarandeep Singh and Devang Gandhi joined in 2016 but as per the BCCI chief, none of the panel members would continue. "Tenures are finished. You cannot go beyond tenure. They have done a good job," Ganguly noted.

"We will fix a term for selectors and it is not right to appoint selectors every year."

The BCCI has also decided to defer the appointment of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), and Ganguly said the controversial conflict of interest clause, which even the CoA found difficult to implement, is coming in the way.

"We will form CAC and we met (Ombudsman) Justice D K Jain. Me and VVS (Laxman) were cleared, we need to get proper clarity on what is conflict and what is not," Ganguly said.

"The clause stops everyone, that's why we can't make the CAC. Conflict (clause) should only be for us (the office-bearers)," he added.

After Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Ganguly stepped down from the CAC owing to the Conflict of Interest clause in the new constitution, Kapil Dev, Shantha Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad appointed the men's team head coach.

Ravi Shastri got an extension for the top job. "I don't think Sachin and Laxman would want to come back," Ganguly said.

The CAC has been mired in controversies owing to allegations of conflict of interest, which prompted the three original members to resign.

Both Rangaswamy and Gaekwad are now part of the apex council as representatives of the Indian Cricketers' Association. It is the CAC's prerogative to appoint the selection committee.

The Board also wants the court to keep out of future decisions on constitutional amendments and has proposed that a three-fourth majority at the AGM be enough to take a final call.

The officials believe it is not "practical" to take the Supreme Court's approval for every amendment, which is a must as per the existing constitution.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

- Now with a full-fledged board in office, secretary Jay Shah has been named as BCCI’s representative for ICC’s chief executive committee

- The Board has seeked the cooling off period to kick in only after the individual has finished two terms (six years), at the board and state association separately. If the apex court approves the move, it will pave way for Ganguly and Shah an extension as time left in their current tenure is less than a year.

- Chief selector MSK Prasad’s eventuful put a halt, with Ganguly stating: “You cannot go beyond your tenure.”

- The BCCI has decided to defer the appointment of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). Ganguly said: “CAC doesn't have much work. We keep talking about CAC, but the job of CAC is appointment of selectors and coach. So, once you appoint a selection committee, it stays for four years and once you appoint a coach, it (he) stays for three years. So, where is the need of having a full-time CAC?."

- The BCCI Prez stated that a player being approached by a bookie is ‘not a problem’ but what he or she does after that, is something to be considered.