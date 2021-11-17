Ganguly appointed Chairman of ICC Men's cricket committee

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday has been appointed as the chair of the ICC Men's Cricket Committee. Ganguly, the former India captain, succeeds his former teammate and India captain Anil Kumble, who stepped down after having served the maximum of three three-year terms. The decision was taken at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board Meeting in Dubai on Tuesday.

“I am delighted to welcome Sourav to the position of Chair of the ICC Men's Cricket Committee. His experience as one of the world's best players and latterly as an administrator will help us shape our cricketing decisions moving forward. I would also like to thank Anil for his outstanding leadership over the last nine years which has included improving the international game through more regular and consistent application of DRS and a robust process for addressing suspect bowling actions,” said ICC chairman Greg Barclay.

ALSO READ Ex England pacer Tim Bresnan apologises to Rafiq for bullying

The ICC Board also approved the continuation of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) in its current form of a nine-team league over a two-year period with a final between the top two teams at the conclusion.

The Board has approved first-class status and List A classification being applied to women's cricket to align with the men's game and applied retrospectively.

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 01:00 PM IST