Gambhir takes subtle dig at Kohli and Dhoni on Rohit's birthday; calls him the best white ball cricketer

As Rohit Sharma turned 33 on Thursday, April 30, wishes poured in for India's Hitman from the entire cricket fraternity.
Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, known for his subtle digs on India's former and current skippers Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli, also wished the star opener on his birthday and described him as the best white ball cricketer in the world.
"Happy Birthday to the best white ball cricketer in the world Rohit! Have a great year ahead," Gambhir tweeted.
"Don’t know about that Gauti bhai. But loving your work ," Rohit replied
Gambhir believes that it is end of road for MS Dhoni, who hasn't played international cricket since July last year.
According to reports, he said in case the IPL does not happen this year, it will be really difficult for the former captain to come back into the Indian side.
"If the IPL does not happen this year, then it will become very difficult for MS Dhoni to make a comeback. On what basis can he (Dhoni) be selected since he’s not been playing for the last one or one and a half year,” Gambhir observed.
Dhoni hasn't played any cricket since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final game against New Zealand.
Gambhir further named KL Rahul as MS' replacement from behind the stumps. Praising Rahul for his versatility the 38-year-old said: "Obviously his (Rahul’s) keeping is not as good as Dhoni’s, but if you are looking at T20 cricket, Rahul’s a utility player, can keep and bat at No. 3 or 4. If the IPL does not happen, then Dhoni’s chances for a comeback look dim,” Gambhir said.
Gambhir also said out that only the ones performing at their best should play for India.
He maintained that retirement is Dhoni's personal choice: “Ultimately, you are representing India, so whoever dishes out the best performance and can win the match for India should play for the team. As far as his retirement plans go by, that’s his personal choice.”
