Gambhir recalls his days under Anil Kumble's captaincy, says he would have given his life for him

While legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble's spell as India's captain was rather short-lived, his leadership skill is often praised by many and he is also deemed as the best captain by some cricketers, one of them being Gautam Gambhir.

Talking in an interview with Sports Tak, Gambhir revealed that he would not have hesitated to give his life for Kumble as he was the best captain he played under.

Justifying his comment, Gambhir said that the assurance from Kumble was incomparable as he recalled an incident when the former skipper assured both Gambhir and Virender Sehwag's spot in the team before a 4-match Test series against Australia in 2008.

"Sehwag and I were having dinner when Kumble walked in and said that you guys will open throughout the series no matter what. Even if you get 8 ducks it doesn't matter. I have never heard such words from anyone in my career. So, if I have to give my life for someone, it would be Anil Kumble. Those words are still in my heart," Gambhir said.

Gambhir went on to knock a double century in that series, and Kumble was duly credited for his belief in him.

With that said, Gambhir also believes Kumble would have went on to break many captaincy records had he continued to be India's skipper.

"Had he captained India for a longer duration like Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli, he would have made many records. He captained in tough series' in Australia and Sri Lanka," Gambhir said.

And with the current Decision Review System (DRS) in play, the cricketer turned politician believes Kumble would have ended his Test career with 900 wickets.