'Future of Indian cricket': Twitterati is full of praises for Shreyas Iyer after his maiden ODI century against New Zealand

India's middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer recorded his first ever century in the 50-over format. Achieving this milestone in the ongoing first ODI against New Zealand at Seddon Park, the batsman scored 103 runs off 107 balls.

Coming out to bat with India at 50/1 in the eighth over, Iyer was involved in a 102-run stand with skipper Virat Kohli. Iyer was finally dismissed by Tim Southee

After Kohli was sent back to the pavilion 51 runs to his name, Iyer marched on and found support in wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul.

Iyer garnered a lot of appreciation and praise from Twitterati after his performance which helped India end its innings with 347 runs.

"@ShreyasIyer15 is the future of indian cricket...Superb and a very matured knock," a user wrote.