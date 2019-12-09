Furious Kohli slams poor fielding after loss to West Indies

In fact, India scored only 38 runs in the last five overs after Shivam Dube's 54 off 30 balls provided a platform for final assault.

"Shivam's knock helped us reach 170. To be honest, West Indies bowled cutters and their change of pace did not help us. They read the pitch better than us. West Indies played a very good game and they deserved to win," the skipper admitted.

While fielding, Washington Sundar at mid-off and Rishabh Pant behind the stumps dropped catches off successive deliveries from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Indian bowlers were taken to the cleaners by Lendl Simmons (67 no off 45 balls), Evin Lewis (40 off 35 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (38 no off 18 balls).

"If we field so poorly, no amount of runs will be enough. We were poor in the field during the last two games. We dropped two catches (Sundar and Pant) in one over. Imagine if they lost two in the same over that could have increased pressure," he said.

"Everyone saw we need to be more brave in fielding. It's a do-or-die game coming up in Mumbai." He was happy that the ploy to send Dube at No 3 worked wonderfully well even though they have ended up on the losing side.

"(About Dube) We knew they will use spinners early so we thought why not use Shivam's power. The plan worked well." He took a stunning catch at the boundary line to dismiss Shimron Hetmyer and Kohli felt that it was case of the ball sticking in his hands.

"(The catch he took) It was just something that stuck in my hand. Committed to the ball and luckily it stuck. I dropped a one-hander in the last game."

His opposite number Kieron Pollard was happy that his bowlers did an exceptional job in restricting India to 170 despite Dube getting stuck into him in the ninth over of the Indian innings.