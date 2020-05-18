From Yuvraj to Gambhir: How Indian cricketers went Boom after Shahid Afridi's remarks on PM Modi and Kashmir

Ever since former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi's conterversial remarks on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kashmir went viral on social media, many Indian cricketers lashed out their Pakistani counterpart on Twitter.
In the video, Afridi raked up the Kashmir issue again and accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of committing religious atrocities. He was on a visit to the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.
Watch Video:
Former Indian cricketers Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhjan Singh and the present ones including Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina slammed Afridi.
Cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter and wrote: “Pak has 7 lakh force backed by 20 Cr ppl says 16 yr old man @SAfridiOfficial. Yet begging for Kashmir for 70 yrs.”
“Jokers like Afridi, Imran & Bajwa can spew venom against India & PM @narendramodi ji to fool Pak ppl but won’t get Kashmir till judgment day! Remember Bangladesh?” he added.
Yuvraj Singh and Harbhjan Singh, who recently supported Afridi's NGO, also slammed him.
"Really disappointed by Shahid Afridi‘s comments on our Hon’b PM @narendramodi ji. As a responsible Indian who has played for the country, I will never accept such words. I made an appeal on your behest for the sake of humanity. But never again. Jai Hind," Yuvraj wrote.
Harbhajan also agreed with Yuvraj's words and said "Yes NEVER AGAIN no matter what".
Speaking to India Today, Harbhjan said: "This is very upsetting what Shahid Afridi has come up with, talking ill about our country and our Prime Minister. This is just not acceptable."
Shikhar Dhawan also joined Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh to slam Shahid Afridi. Taking to Twitter, Dhawan wrote: "Is waqt jab saari duniya corona se lad rahi hai us waqt bhi tumko kashmir ki padi hai (when the entire world is fighting coronavirus, you are concerned about Kashmir)."
"Kashmir humara tha humare hai aur humara hi rahega. Chaiyeh 22 crore le ao, humara ek, sava lakh ke barabar hai . Baaki ginti apne aap kar lena (Kashmir was, is and will always be ours. Even if you get 22 crore, our one is equal to 15 lakh. Count the rest on your own)."
The latest to join in was Suresh Raina. The left-handed batsman said, "Gosh! What all a person must do to remain relevant! Even more so for a nation that is living on alms. So, better do something for your failed nation and leave Kashmir alone," Raina said on his official Twitter handle taking an indirect jibe on Afridi.
"I am a proud Kashmiri and it is and will always remain an inalienable part of India. Jai Hind!" he added.
