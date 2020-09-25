From World Cup to IPL: Five times Anushka Sharma was blamed for Virat Kohli's poor batting

Veteran cricketer-turned-commentator Sunil Gavaskar on Friday found himself in the midst of a controversy for making an unsavoury comment against Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma after the Indian captain's forgettable outing in the IPL.
After dropping two catches, Kohli, undoubtedly one of the best when it comes to chases, failed with the bat, managing just a run off five balls against Kings XI Punjab here on Thursday night.
In the commentary box, Gavaskar came up with a comment involving Kohli's actor wife Anushka.
Gavaskar reportedly said, “Lockdown mein sirf Anushka ki bowling ki practice kii inhone."
The remark was in bad taste and did not go down well with the RCB skipper's fans, with some of them urging the BCCI to remove Gavaskar from the commentary panel for his 'sexist' statement.
Slamming Gavaskar, Anushka penned down a post in her Instagram stories.
She wrote, “That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband’s game?
I am sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don’t you think you should have equal amount of respect for me and us? I am sure you can have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband’s performance from last night or are your words only relevant if you use my name in the precess?
It’s 2020 and things still don’t change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements? Respected Mr Gavaskar, you are a legend whose names stands tall in this gentleman’s game. Just wanted to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this."
Over the years, on quite a few instances, the Bollywood actress has been blamed whenever the now 31-year-old Kohli under-performed on the cricket field.
Here are five times Anushka Sharma was blamed for Virat Kohli's poor batting:
1. When Twitter called her a golden duck
In 2014, Kohli got out at zero in England's Lord's stadium leading to a loss in the 5-match test series against the Britishers. Soon after the loss, she was blamed for Kohli's performance.
A Twitter user said, ""A 'golden duck' is all Virat Kohli could gift Anushka Sharma at the Lord's"
At the time of the match, Sharma was not even in England.
2. When she was called a bad omen
In 2015, Sharma flew with Kohli to Sydney when India was playing the World Cup Semi-Final against Australia. She was supporting her then-boyfriend. However, when Kohli got out on the first ball, Sharma became the target of netizens who called her a bad omen and said that she was the reason India lost the match.
3. When the couple broke up for a while
The trolls did not stop even after the couple separated for a bit. Sharma was trolled in 2016 after the couple broke up and Kohli's fans said that his performance had improved soon after. Kohli showed a stunning performance against Pakistan in Dhaka, Bangladesh which led to India's victory. Fans thanked Sharma for breaking up with him.
4. When Twitter trolled Sharma but Kohli stood by her like a rock
The couple had just tied the knot in 2017. And they were seen on a holiday in Cape Town just ahead of India's match against South Africa in Johannesburg in January 2018. This was the first match after their wedding. However, Kohli got out after scoring 5 runs in the match. And soon, netizens trolled Sharma yet again. But Sharma stood by his wife like a rock. He asked his fans to stop speaking ill about his wife.
5. When RCB lost in IPL 2018
In 2018, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) even as Kohli scored an unbeaten 68 runs, netizens yet again blamed Sharma for the loss. They even said that her presence was hampered the team's performance.
Sharma has also faced the ire of netizens after India lost the World Cup Semifinals in 2019 against New Zealand.
