From Virat Kohli to Steve Smith, check out FPJ's Test, ODI and T20I team of 2020

2020 was rather a depressing year not only for cricket players but also for the fans due to the coronavirus pandemic. Several matches, including the T20 World Cup, were either cancelled or postponed as the pandemic wreaked havoc globally. However, taking ample precautions, cricket resumed at the fag end of the year.

Meanwhile, combining the stats and performances of all the international teams, we has come up with Test, ODI and T20I team of the year. It is important to mention that performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and other T20 leagues haven't been taken into account.

Here is the Test XI of 2020:

1. Mayank Agarwal (India)

2. Dominic Sibley (England)

3. Kane Williamson (New Zealand) (c)

4. Babar Azam (Pakistan)

5. Marnus Labuschagne (Australia)

6. Jos Buttler (England)

7. Ben Stokes (England)

8. Chris Woakes (England)

9. Stuart Broad (England)

10. Yasir Shah (Pakistan)

11. James Anderson (England)

Here is the ODI XI of 2020:

1. Aaron Finch (Australia) (c)

2. KL Rahul (India)

3. Virat Kohli (India)

4. Steve Smith (Australia)

5. Glenn Maxwell (Australia)

6. Jos Buttler (England)

7. Ben Stokes (England)

8. Patrick Cummins (Australia)

9. Alzarri Joseph (West Indies)

10. Adam Zampa (Australia)

11. Josh Hazlewood (Australia)

Here is the T20I XI of 2020:

1. KL Rahul (India)

2. Dawid Malan (England)

3. Virat Kohli (India) (c)

4. Babar Azam (Pakistan)

5. Eoin Morgan (England)

6. Kieron Pollard (West Indies)

7. Tom Curran (England)

8. Adil Rashid (England)

9. Lungi Ngidi (South Africa)

10. Shardul Thakur (India)

11. Jasprit Bumrah (England)