From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: 5 cricketers who were groomed by MS Dhoni

The 39-year-old will, however, compete in this year's IPL, which gets underway in the UAE from September 19 after being moved out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement came a day after he joined his Chennai Super Kings teammates at the side's home base for a short training camp ahead of the departure to the UAE next week.

MS Dhoni's career has been nothing short of legendary. Sadly, there isn't any device to measure its impact on the lives of his fans.

During his sprawling career, the former captain is also credited to build a formidable team.

Here are the five cricketers who were groomed by MS Dhoni:

1. Suresh Raina:

Suresh Raina was always MS Dhoni's right-hand man, be it in international cricket or the IPL. The two were quick as lightning between the wickets and their record batting together is unbelievable. Interestingly, Raina also chose to hang his boots on the same day. "It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey," Raina wrote on Instagram.