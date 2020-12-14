From Virat Kohli to Hardik Pandya, how Indian cricketers spent their time in coronavirus lockdown

The year 2020 had a huge impact on the entire sporting world. Owing to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, all sporting activities were put on hold, with many events even getting postponed to next year.
The entire world was forced to observe a lockdown where activities barring essential services were shut down. Athletes across the world were forced to stay home and avoid training on neutral grounds. But, that did not stop them from keeping their fans entertained.
From engaging in hilarious banter on social media to making ridiculous tiktok videos, the athletes made sure fans did not have a dull moment.
Our very own Indian cricketers, especially Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli, were very active on social media to provide updates about their time in lockdown.
That said, here's how some of the Indian cricketers spent their time during the initial phases of the lockdown.
Virat Kohli
India skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma had a gala time during the lockdown. The couple shared many pictures and videos of their time together. In one of the videos, the Bollywood actor was seen giving Kohli a nice trim. The couple were accompanied with their dog when they shared another glimpse of their life in lockdown.
Soon after, another video of Kohli and Anushka playing cricket took the internet by a storm.
Watch it below:
Shikhar Dhawan
India's senior opener would have probably bagged the award for describing his lockdown situation in the best possible way. Dhawan shared a video in which he was seen washing clothes and cleaning the bathroom while his wife was applying make up and was on a call during the lockdown at home.
While the video was hilarious, it also sent a strong and clear message to all the husbands to help their wives at all times.
Watch the video below:
Ravindra Jadeja
Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, famously called Jaddu, embraced his Rajput lifestyle as he was seen riding his horse at his farm.
Watch the video below:
Cheteshwar Pujara
Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara made the most of his time in lockdown by spending it with his family.
BCCI shared pictures of the test specialist Pujara who was seen enjoying quarantine with his family and also helping with the household chores.
"The Pujara family is spending some quality time home. Some household chores & fun time with the little one. Stay home, stay safe," the tweet read.
Jasprit Bumrah
Indian spearhead Jasprit Bumrah kept his mother happy by keeping the home clean. His only mistake? He cleaned the house with his slippers on.
Watch video below:
Hardik Pandya
Despide the coronavirus pandemic, Hardik Pandya could say it was a good year. The all-rounder started 2020 in a perfect manner as he announced his engagement to Natasa Stankovic.
During the lockdown, the Pandya brothers (Hardik and Krunal) were seen playing cricket, enjoying family time and added a strong message. The family also celebrated Krunal's birthday amid the lockdown.
Months later, Hardik received the most joyous news as Natasa gave birth to a baby boy. Hardik and Krunal also went on to win the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League with Mumbai Indians. The former also produced a cracker of a performance in the recently concluded T20 and ODI series against Australia.
That sums up Hardik Pandya's year.
In international lockdown format (pun intended), Australia batsman had the most fun. Warner, along with his wife and daughter made countless hilarious tiktok videos. The Warner family also grooved to many Indian songs.
In one of his videos, Warner was seen grooving to the famous track 'Sheila ki Jawani' with his daughter.
Sharing the video on Instagram, Warner wrote: "Indi has asked to also do one for you guys! 😂😂 please help me, someone."