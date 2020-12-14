From Virat Kohli to Hardik Pandya, how Indian cricketers spent their time in coronavirus lockdown

The year 2020 had a huge impact on the entire sporting world. Owing to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, all sporting activities were put on hold, with many events even getting postponed to next year.

The entire world was forced to observe a lockdown where activities barring essential services were shut down. Athletes across the world were forced to stay home and avoid training on neutral grounds. But, that did not stop them from keeping their fans entertained.

From engaging in hilarious banter on social media to making ridiculous tiktok videos, the athletes made sure fans did not have a dull moment.

Our very own Indian cricketers, especially Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli, were very active on social media to provide updates about their time in lockdown.

That said, here's how some of the Indian cricketers spent their time during the initial phases of the lockdown.

Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma had a gala time during the lockdown. The couple shared many pictures and videos of their time together. In one of the videos, the Bollywood actor was seen giving Kohli a nice trim. The couple were accompanied with their dog when they shared another glimpse of their life in lockdown.