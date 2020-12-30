From T Natarajan to Devdutt Padikkal, five young Indian cricketers to look forward to in 2020

2020 was rather a depressing year not only for sportsmen but also for the fans due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Several sporting events, including the ICC T20 World Cup and the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), were either cancelled or postponed as the pandemic wreaked havoc globally. However, taking ample precautions, the sporting world resumed at the fag end of the year.

And, with the resumption, several young talents got the chance to shine and showcase their skills at both national and international levels.

Speaking about cricket, especially the IPL which was held in the United Arab Emirates under a controlled environment, the tournament paved way for many young talents, with some of them even bagging a contract from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a successful campaign.

That said, here are five young Indian cricketers whom fans should look forward to in 2021!

1. T Natarajan

After an impressive campaign with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 13th edition of the IPL, pacer T Natarajan made his debut for the Indian national cricket team.

Making his debut in the third and final ODI against Australia in Canberra, Natarajan once again impressed with the ball as the pacer picked two wickets while defending an average target of 303.

Natarajan dismissed batsman Marnus Labuschagne to pick his maiden wicket in Indian colors, followed by Ashton Agar. Natarajan bowled 10 overs in which he gave away 70 runs and picked two wickets. He also bowled a maiden over.

For SRH, Natarajan bagged 16 wickets in 16 games and was labelled 'yorker machine'.

And, in 2021, Natarajan will surely have many chances to put his skills to good use. The pacer might even get called up for his Test debut as primary pacer Umesh Yadav has been injured ahead of the third Test against Australia.