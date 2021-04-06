From Steve Smith to Shikhar Dhawan: 5 players from Delhi Capitals to watch out for in IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals has to deal with a huge blow in the upcoming 14th season of Indian Premier League due to absecnce of captain and lead player Shreyas Iyer. However, the franchise later announced Rishabh Pant as its captain in place of Iyer who suffered shoulder injury following which he shall not be a part of the season. Pant shall be undertaking captaincy for the first time so fans are looking at him with a lot expectations.

In the 2019 and 2020 seasons, he could have led the franchise for the entire season and the results were much better than anything that Delhi had produced between 2013 and 2018. Also, the franchise managed to qualify for the final for the first time in 2020.

Besides Pant leading the team for the first time, here's a look at 5 players who can lead DC in IPL 2021

Steve Smith

Bought by the DC for Rs 2.2 crore in the 2021 auction the Australian player who was the captain of Rajasthan Royals in the 2020 season was released by the franchise ahead of the upcoming season. The Australian was the captain of his national team until the highly infamous ball-tampering incident took that away from him following which he hasn’t led the Australian team.

However, Smith has led three teams in the IPL. He had captained now-defunct Pune Warriors India and Rising Pune Supergiant. In the 2017 season, he had led the Supergiant to the final of the IPL. If the situation arises, Smith would be a great option for leading the Capitals.

Prithvi Shaw

Shaw was in the middle of a crisis, until a few days back. The crisis was his shortage of runs that had resulted in him even getting dropped from the Capitals XI on separate occasions during the season. His couple of failures in the first Test meant he was dropped out of that side as well. His his fortunes turned once he reached India again and started to play some domestic cricket.

In the absence of Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw was given the responsibility of leading the Mumbai side in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, so may happen the same way now. He not only led them to a title victory as a leader but also led from the front by scoring many runs. Addition to that, the experience of leading India U-19 to a World Cup win, he seems like a good option to lead the Capitals team.