From Steve Smith to Shikhar Dhawan: 5 players from Delhi Capitals to watch out for in IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals has to deal with a huge blow in the upcoming 14th season of Indian Premier League due to absecnce of captain and lead player Shreyas Iyer. However, the franchise later announced Rishabh Pant as its captain in place of Iyer who suffered shoulder injury following which he shall not be a part of the season. Pant shall be undertaking captaincy for the first time so fans are looking at him with a lot expectations.
In the 2019 and 2020 seasons, he could have led the franchise for the entire season and the results were much better than anything that Delhi had produced between 2013 and 2018. Also, the franchise managed to qualify for the final for the first time in 2020.
Besides Pant leading the team for the first time, here's a look at 5 players who can lead DC in IPL 2021
Steve Smith
Bought by the DC for Rs 2.2 crore in the 2021 auction the Australian player who was the captain of Rajasthan Royals in the 2020 season was released by the franchise ahead of the upcoming season. The Australian was the captain of his national team until the highly infamous ball-tampering incident took that away from him following which he hasn’t led the Australian team.
However, Smith has led three teams in the IPL. He had captained now-defunct Pune Warriors India and Rising Pune Supergiant. In the 2017 season, he had led the Supergiant to the final of the IPL. If the situation arises, Smith would be a great option for leading the Capitals.
Prithvi Shaw
Shaw was in the middle of a crisis, until a few days back. The crisis was his shortage of runs that had resulted in him even getting dropped from the Capitals XI on separate occasions during the season. His couple of failures in the first Test meant he was dropped out of that side as well. His his fortunes turned once he reached India again and started to play some domestic cricket.
In the absence of Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw was given the responsibility of leading the Mumbai side in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, so may happen the same way now. He not only led them to a title victory as a leader but also led from the front by scoring many runs. Addition to that, the experience of leading India U-19 to a World Cup win, he seems like a good option to lead the Capitals team.
Ajinkya Rahane
Ajinkya Rahane's IPL career has faced a dip since his move to Delhi Capitals last season. The right-handed batsman played only nine matches in 2020. After having an average IPL 2020, Rahane in Australia led the Indian team to a historic Test series win in Australia in the absence of Virat Kohli. With that series win, he proved once again how invaluable he can be as a leader. His captaincy stint with Rajasthan Royals had also yielded positive results and helped them finish in the top four in the 2018 season.
Considering all these points, it does seem that Rahane would be the ideal pick as a captain in the Delhi Capitals line-up.
Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan within just two years has earned a lot for DC after leaving Sun Risers Hyderabad in 2019. In the two years of being with the Capitals, Dhawan has bagged 521 and 618 runs respectively. His significant rise in strike rate also makes him a great choice as a captain.
Dhawan has previously led his former franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and had started off as the captain for their side in the 2014 season. Ahead of the 2015 season, he quit the role by stating that he wants to focus more on his batting.
Since then whenever he has played an IPL match, he has always been a part of the leadership group, for both Delhi and Hyderabad.
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant too like Prithvi Shaw was also in the middle of nowhere during the IPL season of 2020. His form had gone down significantly and he was going through quite a bad phase of his cricket career.
Delhi Capital fans would love to see Pant don the captaincy hat for the first time for his franchise. He has also led Delhi domestic team, which gives him the experience as well. There is no doubt that Pant being a wicketkeeper will also have an advantage leading the team from behind the stumps.