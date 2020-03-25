From Sourav Ganguly to Virat Kohli: How cricketing world is urging India to keep a solid defence against coronavirus

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, cricketing legends Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli and many others urged the citizens to keep a solid defence against the pandemic.

Modi said that the nationwide total lockdown will be in place for three weeks from 12 o'clock tonight.

"In view of the current situation, the nationwide total lockdown will be in place for 21 days -- three weeks," said Prime Minister Modi during his second address to the nation.

In support of Modi's initiative, the cricketing fraternity took to twitter urging the citizens to take a stand against coronavirus via social distancing and staying at home.

From Virat Kohli to Sourav Ganguly, here's how the cricketing world reacted to Modi's words.

"As our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri @NarendraModi Ji just announced, the whole country is going into a lockdown starting midnight today for the next 21 days. My request will remain the same, PLEASE STAY AT HOME. #SocialDistancing is the only cure for Covid 19," Kohli tweeted.