From selling pani puri to Rs 2.4 crore IPL deal: Yashasvi Jaiswal's epic rise to the top

Yashasvi Jaiswal was one of the biggest picks amongst uncapped players during IPL 2020 auction. The Mumbai lad will play for inaugral IPL champions Rajasthan Royals after being sold for 2.40 crores.

The 17-year-old Jaiswal's journey hasn't been a simple one. The youngster had to do odd jobs such as cleaning the windows of the pavilion, pushing the roller on match days, selling scorecards, pushing electronic buttons on scoreboards and rushing bowling analyses to the dressing-room.

He is a son of a shopkeeper in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, he left home at the age of nine because all he wanted to do was play cricket. Without a roof over his head and no money in his pocket, he landed in Mumbai. His father had spoken to him about his uncle (Santosh), who lived in Mumbai. Yashasvi managed to reach Santosh's place, but could not stay there for long as it was a one-room tin shed.

"Yes, it was after I was thrown out of a dairy at Kalbadevi, where I was working after my uncle asked me to fend for myself. But, I don't remember the day of the year," he told The Free Press Journal two months ago.

Jaiswal would play the entire day and return to his tent to sleep. He would also sell fruits and Paani-puri at Azad Maidan in Ram-Leela to earn money. But the young boy had the hunger to play cricket and never quit on his ambitions.

The teenager slammed 203 against Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy becoming the youngest player to achieve a List A double-century. Jaiswal is also included in India's u-19 squad for the ICC u-19 World Cup to take place in South Africa next year.

(With Inputs from Joe Williams senior Sports Journalist at Free Press Journal)