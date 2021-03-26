From 'Sachin Tendulkar' to 'Krunal Pandya': Indian cricketers who conquered the field after losing their father

"Krunal and I used to get Maggi for Rs 5 and we used to request the gardener to give us hot water and we used to prepare and eat it at the ground for lunch and breakfast", Hardik Pandya once claimed in an interview with Indian Express.

Such has been the struggle of the Pandya brothers which has inspired millions. Krunal finally made his ODI debut against England in the ongoing series and smashed the fastest half-century by any cricketer on debut in ODIs. He left cricket fans around the world teary eyed after dedicating the knock to his father who passed away recently.