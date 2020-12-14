From most runs as captain to 100-wicket milestone, check out records broken and made by Indian cricketers in 2020

2020 was rather a depressing year not only for cricket players but also for the fans due to the coronavirus pandemic. Several matches, including the T20 World Cup, were either cancelled or postponed as the pandemic wreaked havoc globally. However, taking ample precautions, cricket resumed at the fag end of the year.

And, while it did, records were made and records were broken.

That said, here is a list of records that were made and broken by Indian cricketers in the year 2020:

1. During the third and final ODI of the series, Virat Kohli scored his 11,208th run across all formats as a captain in international cricket, the most by a batsman for India.

2. Kohli became the fifth entrant in the list of players with 100 or more fifty-plus scores in the format after Sachin Tendulkar (145), Kumar Sangakkara (118), Ricky Ponting (112), and Jacques Kallis (103). Kohli became the fastest to reach the milestone having scored it in his 236th innings.

3. 7000 runs amassed by Kohli in run chases in ODIs and achieved the milestone in his 133rd innings - the fastest ever. Overall, he stands second in the unique run-tally list after Sachin - 8720 runs in 232 innings. Kohli now has a tally of 7018 runs.

4. 4865 runs have been scored by Kohli at home as a captain in ODIs. He surpassed Sri Lanka's Sangakkara (4724) to make him the fourth-highest run-getter in the list and stands behind Sachin, Ponting and Kallis.

5. Kuldeep Yadav became the fastest Indian spinner to reach the milestone of 100 wickets in ODI cricket.

6. Rohit Sharma reached another milestone in his career as he became the third-fastest to 9000 ODI runs.

7. Kohli fastest to score 5000 runs in ODI as skipper.

8. Virat Kohli became the fifth batsman to register the hundredth score of 50-plus.

9. Rohit attained a staggering record under his belt by becoming only the fourth Indian opener with 10,000-plus runs in international cricket.

10. Ishant Sharma now stands tied second in the list of most five-wicket hauls in Tests for Indian pacers, a list topped by 1983 WC-winning captain Kapil Dev

11. Ravindra Jadeja became only the 10th Indian bowler to pick up 200 wickets in Test matches. He got the milestone in the second fastest time by an Indian bowler, only behind his spin twin R Ashwin.

12. Ravichandran Ashwin became the fastest Indian bowler to take 350 wickets in Test matches and equalled Muttiah Muralitharan’s record.

13. Rohit now has played the most T20Is for India along with MS Dhoni.

14. Virat Kohli struck a double century and surpassed batting great Don Bradman's Test tally of 6,996 runs.

15. Virat Kohli 4th fastest ever to score 7000 runs in Tests.

16. Rohit Sharma completed 2,000 runs in Test cricket.

17. Hardik Pandya became the fastest Indian to 1,000 ODI runs.

18. Kohli became just the third Indian to surpass the 2,000-run mark against Australia in ODIs.

19. Kohli also became the fastest to 22,000 international runs.

20. KL Rahul became just the sixth Indian player to surpass the 1,500-run mark in T20Is.