From mopping to laundry, here's how Rohit Sharma is spending his time in quarantine due to coronavirus

While the whole nation has gone under lockdown due to the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has claimed the lives of over 27,000 people worldwide, India's star opener Rohit Sharma has shared his quarantine routine which involves household chores.

In a live video shared by Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians, its captain Rohit Sharma was sharing the screen space with former England batsman Kevin Pietersen.

"Hitman during quarantine, Cleaning, Laundry and Mopping. Like our Hitman, Paltan, #TryThisAtHome and help in household chores," the caption of the post read.