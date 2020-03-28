From mopping to laundry, here's how Rohit Sharma is spending his time in quarantine due to coronavirus

While the whole nation has gone under lockdown due to the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has claimed the lives of over 27,000 people worldwide, India's star opener Rohit Sharma has shared his quarantine routine which involves household chores.
In a live video shared by Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians, its captain Rohit Sharma was sharing the screen space with former England batsman Kevin Pietersen.
"Hitman during quarantine, Cleaning, Laundry and Mopping. Like our Hitman, Paltan, #TryThisAtHome and help in household chores," the caption of the post read.
In the video, Rohit tells Pietersen how he is passing his time in quarantine. He is cleaning the floor, mopping the glass windows and doing his laundry.
Mumbai Indians, take Rohit's routine to highlight the importance of doing household chores.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus has laid waste to all sporting events across the world including the cricket festival of India -- the IPL.
As a preventive measure to stop the spread of coronavirus, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suspended the IPL until April 15.
However, since the 21-day lockdown will end on April 15, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly does not have anything to say about it until then.
