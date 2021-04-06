From Mohammed Shami to David Malan: 5 players from Punjab Kings to watch out for in IPL 2021

Making a change in their title name for the upcoming 14th season of Indian Premier League, Punjab Kings formerly Kings XI Punjab are expecting that the change works as they haven’t won an IPL yet. Punjab have made it to the finals only once in 2014 but lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders despite scoring big in the final.
The luck never favoured them and lost a lot of close games which they should have easily cruised to victory. Captain KL Rahul. has performed brilliantly but hasn’t been able to get the team over the line. With a new title this time, here's a look at 5 players from PBKS to watch out for.
KL Rahul
Beginning with the captain himself, KL Rahul had bagged the orange cap in the previous edition of the IPL and has been in scintillating form in the last few seasons of IPL. He has scored 670 runs in the 14 games he played with the highest score of 132 in the season. He will continue as the captain of the Punjab franchise for the upcoming edition.
There have been a lot of questions raised on him about his strike rate going in the downward direction in IPL, and the weak middle order has been the main reason for it. However, this IPL will be much different and he may look to dominate proceedings from the ball one.
Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami has undoubtedly been one of the best fast bowlers produced from India and has been a brilliant exponent of seam bowling. He defended the total of 6 runs in a super over after the match entered second over against Mumbai in a thrilling contest. The exciting performance speaks volumes about the cricketer nailing 6/6 yorkers in the super over.
Shami has been associated with a lot of fitness concerns but has worked on it and played the last season completely picking up 20 wickets in the 14 games he played.
Nicholas Pooran
Carribean player in PBKS' bag Pooran is a brilliant timer of the ball. He has a strike rate of 144 in 164 T20s as a specialist opener. Pooran was picked by Punjab in the auction to strengthen their batting line-up. The West Indian left-hander is an excellent fielder too. Pooran played 14 games in the last IPL and scored 353 runs.
Chris Gayle
Gayle has been around for quite some time now. But he is yet to lose his touch. Gayle is performing well in almost all the T20 Leagues in the World. He holds most of the records in the format including the highest individual score of 175 not out in 2013 IPL against Pune Warriors.
One of the consistent performers in the IPL over the years, Gayle has played 132 IPL games and has scored 4772 runs at an average of 41.1. He had an immediate impact after coming into the team last year and Punjab understood the importance of having him on the team.
Dawid Malan
Malan was picked up the Punjab Kings in the auction this year. Though he hasn't ever played for IPL over the years, his record in T20s is commendable. He has five hundreds at his name in T20s. His recent for against India playing in the England team would make the Punjab fans really happy.