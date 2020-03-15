From losing finals against Vidarbha to maiden Ranji title against Bengal, the rise of Saurashtra cricket

"I was telling myself that if I could challenge myself and bowl the ball of the season. I was telling myself before every single delivery," said Unadkat, when asked about his mindset going into day five with Bengal needing 72 runs and two well-set batsmen in the middle.

"The dream season could only have been special if you actually win the title. At the end, we had had three defeats in finals and it doesn't feel good. It is a long season where you have put your blood and sweat. This season, I have given everything mentally and physically. I wouldn't have enjoyed any sort of record if I hadn't won. I wanted to do it one more time for my team," he said.

Besides Unadkat's sensational run in the tournament, the performance of the lesser-known stars went a long way in Saurashtra securing the trophy.

Southpaw Arpita Vasavada, who scored a hundred in both semis and final; all-rounder Chirag Jani; opener Harvik Desai; veteran Sheldon Jackson, who amassed 800 plus runs for the second successive season. They all made the difference in the end.

With Ravindra Jadeja away on national duty, left-arm spinner Dharmendra Jadeja kept the pressure up from one end, taking 32 wickets. He had picked up 59 scalps 12 months ago. Even Pujara when he was available chipped in, scoring 575 runs at 63.88.

His partnership with Vasavada set up up the final for Saurashtra. Pujara's 66 off 237 balls is one of his slowest knocks in domestic cricket but had immense value in the context of the game and it came as he battled fever and sore throat.

Talking about his effort a day after he had to leave the field due to illness, Pujara said: "It was very tough on me. I am someone who likes to lead from the front, but here, I had to bat lower down the order."

"Day two when I walked in, it was not easy. I felt a blackout, so it was tough. But you have to be motivated and lead from the front, set a good example. Once you had 350 plus, we knew with our remarkable bowling attack, we were in a good position."

Niraj Odedra, who has played for Saurashtra and been with the team as a coach since 2015, listed our reasons why Saurashtra became champions.

"You got to understand that this team was doing well earlier but it was heavily dependant on star players. One season, it was Ravindra Jadeja who did exceptionally well, another season it was Pujara," recalled Odedra.

"We were making the finals regularly but we were relying it on big players but this season the whole batting unit clicked," Odedra. "This is the first season when we performed as a unit," he added.

The mindset also matters a lot when one is chasing trophies and that is where Unadkat, who was made captain in the middle of last season, brought in a major shift.