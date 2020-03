The festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, will be celebrated across India on Tuesday, March 10. Holi, which signifies the victor of good over evil, celebrates the onset of spring after winter.

Celebrating the festival of colours, many cricketers took to social media platforms extending their Holi wishes.

From Kevin Pietersen to Hardik Pandya, here's how all the cricketers celebrated Holi.