From Joel Garner to Daren Sammy: 9 racist taunts over the years that show cricket isn’t quite the gentleman’s game

Sunil Gavaskar: During the 1976 Jamaica Test match, the one right after India successfully chased 400+ runs in Trinidad to become the first team to win a Test match chasing that score, the West Indian pace quartet was relentless and bowled a battery of bouncers at the Indian batsmen. It came to a point when Indian captain Bishan Singh Bedi had to declare despite trailing the West Indies, saying he couldn’t risk his batsman getting injured. While the West Indies was criticized for this, Gavaskar in his autobiography ‘Sunny Day’s describes the Jamaica crowd as ‘Barbaric’ and ‘Savages’ in the chapter ‘Barbarism in Kingston’.

Harbhajan Singh: The most famous tale of racism when it comes to the Indian team, Harbhajan Singh allegedly called Australian batsman Andrew Symonds ‘a monkey’ during the 2008 Sydney Test. While Harbhajan and Sachin Tendulkar, who was batting at the other end, have denied the allegations, claiming that Harbhajan had said ‘teri maa ki’, Symonds and a large section of critics believe that Harbhajan got away easily during the time. While the two cricketers have made amends for that incident, it still leaves a bad taste in the mouth.

Geoffrey Boycott Part 1: In his book Marshall Arts, Malcolm Marshall describes Yorkshire cricket club, where England opener Geoffrey Boycott, played most of his county cricket, as a place where racism was predominant. Boycott is living proof. In the first instance of his racism, the England opener, who became a popular commentator in India, was in the commentary box for a India-Zimbabwe series. I recall Harsha Bhogle and Ravi Shastri in the box with him, and they were talking about Zimbabwean seam bowler Mpumelelo Mbangwa. There was a struggle in pronouncing his name, so Boycott said, “let’s call him the coloured laddie.” Both Bhogle and Shasri looked stunned, but because it was live TV regained their composure and laughed it off.

Geoffrey Boycott Part 2: Boycott again. In 2017, Boycott landed in trouble after suggesting he would be more likely to get a knighthood if he ‘blacked his face.’ “Mine’s been turned down twice,” Boycott said. “I’d better black me face,” said Boycott, who has charges of domestic violence against him. Boycott was finally knighted in September, 2019 by the Theresa May government.

Dean Jones: Australian batsman Dean Jones, who has also risen into prominence as a commentator, landed in trouble during a match between Sri Lanka and South Africa. Hashim Amla, who was bowling to Kumar Sangakkara, managed to get his wicket. Jones, who was in the commentary box said, "the terrorist has got another wicket". Jones was dropped for the remainer of the series, and even issued an apology for the same, saying that he had the ‘highest regard’ for Muslims and that many of his friends ‘were Pakistani cricketers’.

Sarfaraz Ahmed: Pakistan ODI captain and wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed was banned for four matches by the ICC for his racist attack on South African batsman Andile Phehlukwayo. When Phehlukwayo came out to bat, Sarfaraz was heard saying on the camera, “Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj?" Translated literally that is: "Hey black guy, where's your mother sitting today? What [prayer] have you got her to say for you today?"

Ishant Sharma: While he hasn’t been named by Daren Sammy, Ishant Sharma’s Instagram post showcased that he referred to Sammy as ‘kalu’. While the two have made amends, as Sammy’s tweet on Friday suggests, it’ll be a long time before racism ever leaves our lives.