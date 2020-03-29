From household chores to spending time with little one, here's what Cheteshwar Pujara's quarantine routine looks like

While the whole nation has gone under lockdown due to the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has claimed the lives of over 30,000 people worldwide, India's batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has shared his quarantine routine which involves household chores and spending time with his little one.

BCCI shared pictures of the test specialist Pujara who is enjoying quarantine with his family and also helping with the household chores.

"The Pujara family is spending some quality time home. Some household chores & fun time with the little one. Stay home, stay safe," the tweet read.