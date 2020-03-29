From household chores to spending time with little one, here's what Cheteshwar Pujara's quarantine routine looks like

While the whole nation has gone under lockdown due to the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has claimed the lives of over 30,000 people worldwide, India's batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has shared his quarantine routine which involves household chores and spending time with his little one.
BCCI shared pictures of the test specialist Pujara who is enjoying quarantine with his family and also helping with the household chores.
"The Pujara family is spending some quality time home. Some household chores & fun time with the little one. Stay home, stay safe," the tweet read.
Earlier this month, Pujara and Arpit Vasavada gave a masterclass in defensive batting with a five-hour partnership on day two, leading Saurashtra to victory in their Ranji Trophy final against Bengal.
Their 142-run stand off 380 balls wore down the opposition who had a slight edge after reducing Saurashtra to 206 for five on the opening day.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus has laid waste to all sporting events across the world including the cricket festival of India -- the Indian Premier League.
As a preventive measure to stop the spread of coronavirus, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suspended the IPL until April 15.
However, since the 21-day lockdown will end on April 15, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly does not have anything to say about it until then.
In India, the number of cases has crossed 1,000 including 24 deaths.
