From helping Dhoni lift World T20 in 2007 to battling coronavirus: How Joginder Sharma is still battling for India

Sharma's highly anticipated career after the 2007 World Cup did not go as planned and the bowler hung up his boots in December 2018.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus has laid waste to all sporting events across the world including the cricket festival of India -- the Indian Premier League.

As a preventive measure to stop the spread of coronavirus, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suspended the IPL until April 15.

However, since the 21-day lockdown will end on April 15, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly does not have anything to say about it until then.

In India, the number of cases has crossed 1,000 including 24 deaths.